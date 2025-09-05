J&K jal shakti minister reviews water supply restoration measures across Jammu

Minister for jal shakti Javed Ahmed Rana on Thursday chaired a meeting to review the progress of water supply restoration measures. Men row their boat through a flood-affected area in Budgam district on Thursday. (PTI)

Water supplies in the region have been badly affected in the recent rains. The meeting focused on assessing the ongoing restoration of essential water infrastructure severely impacted by recent flash floods, incessant rainfall and widespread landslides.

During the meeting, Rana reviewed the status of key water supply installations in Jammu City and appreciated the tireless efforts of the jal shakti department staff and engineers.

He commended their work in successfully restoring operations at Tawi Filtration Plant at Dhounthly, which resumed functioning on intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. He emphasised that potable water from the plant be supplied to Panjthirthi, Mubarak Mandi, Ustad Mohalla, Kachi Chowani, Jain Bazar, Zulaka Mohalla and other areas.

The meeting also reviewed the status of the 600 mm diameter rising main from Sitlee to Lohar, which had been significantly damaged.

He instructed the concerned engineers to expedite restoration work and ensure full resumption of water supply.

Taking note of the situation concerning the Sitlee-Manda rising main, the minister issued firm instructions to engineering teams to work round the clock to restore this vital supply line that provides water to localities, including Old City, New Plot Rehari, Bakshi Nagar, and adjoining areas.

He was also briefed on the status of tube wells across Jammu, where 240 out of 255 installations are currently functional. To address the immediate water needs in severely affected zones, the minister directed the deployment of a fleet of 90 water tankers.

He also instructed the department to establish a dedicated 24/7 control room to respond to public grievances and complaints in a timely and efficient manner.

Meanwhile, Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan, Director General Border Roads (DGBR) called on chief secretary Atal Dulloo and apprised him about the ongoing measures being undertaken by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to restore inter-divisional connectivity across J&K.

He informed that men and machinery have been mobilised on a war footing to ensure early restoration of road services across the UT.

Jammu divisional commissioner Ramesh Kumar also conducted an extensive tour of the severely affected areas in Jammu city post heavy rains and floods.

At Rajiv Colony, Bikram Chowk, the divisional commissioner directed the concerned officials to restore the Tawi Bank that was partially eroded in the flood induced by incessant rains. He also directed the engineers of JPDCL and Jal Shakti to make the water supply scheme at Rajiv colony functional at the earliest.

He also visited the Peerkho area and interacted with the locals. Talking to media, the divisional commissioner said that water and power has been restored in majority of areas in Jammu City, while efforts are on to restore the same in remaining severely affected areas.

To discuss preventive measures against water-borne diseases in the aftermath of recent heavy rains and floods, deputy commissioner Udhampur, Saloni Rai, also chaired a meeting of officers of line departments at Udhampur.

She emphasised the urgent need for intensive water quality testing, public awareness campaigns and effective sanitation drives, particularly in flood and landslide-affected areas. She directed concerned officers to ensure that safe potable water is made available to all affected families.

Jal shakti department was directed to undertake regular water testing and ensure chlorination of all water supply schemes.