J&K | L-G’s offering prayers at Martand Sun Temple in violation of rules: Mehbooba

: Former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti blamed J&K lieutenant-governor Manoj Sinha for holding prayers in violation of norms at Martand Sun Temple in South Kashmir’s Mattan.

The temple is an ASI-protected site frequented by tourists.

On Sunday, Sinha visited Anantnag and took part in the auspicious “Navgrah Ashtamangalam Pooja” at the ancient Martand Sun Temple in Mattan.

Earlier, a group of 100 pilgrims had held prayers at the same spot. The pilgrims were provided security by the government during their stay at the temple spot.

Being an ASI monument, prayers are prohibited at any ASI-protected site.

“While thousands of Kashmiris are jailed on frivolous charges, the head of the state brazenly flouts simple rules like performing puja at an ASI-protected site. Governance in J&K has been reduced to acts of puja & oppressing people into silence,” the PDP president tweeted.

The 8th century Martand Temple is the oldest of the Sun temples in India and a symbol of invaluable ancient spiritual heritage and is an ASI-protected monument.

