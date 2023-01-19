Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
J&K LG hands over 10 lakh each to kin of 34 NHM employees who died while serving during Covid

Published on Jan 19, 2023

J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said selfless service, sacrifice and compassion of health workers, doctors, and paramedics during the Covid pandemic and vaccination drive is truly inspirational

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha hands over a cheque to a family member of a deceased National Health Mission (NHM) employee, who lost his life while serving during Covid, in Jammu on Wednesday. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday handed over cheques of 10 lakh each to the kin of 34 deceased National Health Mission employees, who died while performing their duties during Covid.

He said, “Financial aid cannot compensate for their selfless service and sacrifice; however, it is our duty and responsibility to ensure their family members live a life of respect and dignity.”

“The spirit of selfless service, sacrifice and compassion with which our health workers, doctors, and paramedics have served the people during Covid pandemic and vaccination drive is truly inspirational,” he added.

