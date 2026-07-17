J&K LG reviews donation mgmt systems at Vaishno Devi shrine

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting with the members of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board and reviewed the offerings and donations management system at the holy cave shrine and expressed satisfaction over the transparency, accountability and efficiency of the existing arrangements.

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha offers prayers at the Mata Vaishno Devi temple, in Katra, on Thursday. (PTI)

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This comes days after a Jammu court directed Jammu and Kashmir crime branch to present relevant record pertaining to a complaint alleging adulteration, substitution and possible misappropriation of silver offerings made by devotees at the Vaishno Devi cave shrine.

During the meeting, attended by shrine board members, at Spiritual Growth Centre in Katra, a comprehensive review of the collection, counting, accounting, safeguarding and utilisation of devotees’ offerings was made, read an official statement issued here.

The board was apprised of verification processes, surveillance mechanism, banking safeguards and periodic audits that govern every stage of the process. “Besides, it was also highlighted that all financial transactions pertaining to offerings and donations are undertaken strictly in conformity with prescribed banking norms, statutory provisions and the guidelines issued by the Government of India from time to time,” it read.

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{{^usCountry}} The board also noted the stringent security protocols adopted for handling and storage of the offerings received in the form of precious metal as well as its secure transportation, processing and refinery through reputed Government-approved institutions including the Reserve Bank of India and India Government Mint, Hyderabad. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The board also noted the stringent security protocols adopted for handling and storage of the offerings received in the form of precious metal as well as its secure transportation, processing and refinery through reputed Government-approved institutions including the Reserve Bank of India and India Government Mint, Hyderabad. {{/usCountry}}

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“After a detailed review, the board expressed satisfaction over the transparency, accountability and efficiency of the existing arrangements. The Board also appreciated the comprehensive safeguards and monitoring mechanisms adopted to ensure that the sacred offerings made by devotees are managed with the highest standards of integrity, financial discipline and public trust”, concluded the statement.

On Monday, the chief judicial magistrate, Jammu, had directed the inquiry officer of the crime branch to appear personally with the relevant record pertaining to alleged fake silver offerings worth over ₹550-crore at the Vaishno Devi shrine.

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The controversy stemmed from reports that approximately 20 tonnes of accumulated silver offerings, stated to be worth around ₹550 crore, had reportedly been sent for testing, melting and processing. However, only approximately 5 to 6% of the material was reportedly found to be actual silver, while the remaining material found to be “fake and consisted of cadmium, iron and other inferior metals”.

The complainant, lawyer Deepak Sharma, had sought registration of an FIR and a comprehensive investigation into the alleged adulteration, substitution and possible misappropriation of silver offerings made by devotees at the Vaishno Devi cave shrine.

After no effective action was ever disclosed by the crime branch, the complainant approached the court seeking an action-taken report and an appropriate direction for registration of an FIR and probe of the case.

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