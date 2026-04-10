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J&K LG reviews preparedness for 100-day anti-drug drive

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha emphasised on mass public participation of students and youth, NCC, NSS, Scouts & Guides, volunteers, civil society organisations, political parties, public representatives and the general public to maximise outreach and awareness

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 06:20 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Jammu
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Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday chaired a meeting to review the preparedness for the upcoming 100-day campaign under the “Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir Abhiyaan” (drug-free J&K drive).

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha (File photo)

The campaign will be marked by a series of awareness programmes akin to neighbouring Punjab. “The lieutenant governor will flag off the ‘padyatra’ (march) from MA Stadium, Jammu, on April 11 followed by a similar large-scale launch in Srinagar during the first week of May,” said an official spokesperson.

The LG emphasised on mass public participation of students and youth, NCC, NSS, Scouts & Guides, volunteers, civil society organisations, political parties, public representatives and the general public to maximise outreach and awareness.

“The influx of drugs is a part of a larger international conspiracy to jeopardise the future of the J&K youth. Every section of society must join this fight against drug menace,” the LG said.

He directed for continuous and intensive drives to dismantle drug trafficking networks. The meeting also discussed the series of activities planned and department-wise activity calendar prepared for the Nasha Mukt Abhiyan. UT and divisional-level committees have already been constituted for effective implementation of the IEC campaign and action plan.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / J&K LG reviews preparedness for 100-day anti-drug drive
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / J&K LG reviews preparedness for 100-day anti-drug drive
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