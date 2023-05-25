G20 meet was a joyous occasion for Jammu and Kashmir people: Manoj Sinha

J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said the G20 meet was a joyous occasion for the people of UT and it has brightened the J&K’s image in the world.

J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha (PTI file)

Manoj Sinha congratulated the people of Jammu and Kashmir for the successful G20 meeting that concluded in Kashmir last night. “During the G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting, the entire world has witnessed awe-inspiring socio-economic progress of Jammu Kashmir. Faster and inclusive growth and our sustained effort to boost tourism sector is attracting the attention of the entire world,” he said.

Sinha said the three-day meeting of 57 delegates from 27 countries in Srinagar has infused new enthusiasm, new confidence among the people. “The way every section of the society enthusiastically participated in the G20 event is a sign of the rise of new and emerging Jammu and Kashmir.”

Event ends peacefully, officials heave sigh of relief

Top security officials heaved a sigh of relief after the G20 meeting ended peacefully in Kashmir. All delegates and foreign guests left Srinagar amid tight security, some of the delegates had left last night.

High security arrangements were made on the route to airport and the delegates were taken in cavalcade of vehicles on Thursday morning.

Director general of police Dilbag Singh termed the event as historic and said the event has opened new vistas and hopes, denouncing many myths and fake anti-Kashmir and anti-peace narratives based on falsehood and propagated by our neighbouring country.

“People of Kashmir deserve special compliments for seeing through the falsehood of Pak narratives and welcoming and participating in the event in every way wholeheartedly. The delegates not only enjoyed the beauty of Kashmir but also lauded the local people and their hospitality. The security arrangements made for the event were least obtrusive, ensuring full normal life and business for the people,” said Singh in a statement.

Additional director general of police Vijay Kumar congratulated officers and jawans of police, CRPF, Army, BSF, SSB, NSG, MARCOS, NDRF and intelligence agencies for conducting incident free and successful G20 meeting.

City mayor Junaid Azeem Mattu expressed gratitude to people for successful event.