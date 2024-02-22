J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha inaugurates Khelo India Winter Games

J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday inaugurated the snow sports event of 4th Khelo India Winter Games at the world-famous ski resort, Gulmarg. Union minister of state for youth affairs & sports and home affairs Nisith Pramanik was present on the occasion. “It is a momentous occasion for more than 600 athletes who have been preparing for this spectacular event,” Sinha said after throwing the event open and invited the athletes, team officials and sports enthusiasts to enjoy the hospitality of Jammu and Kashmir. Union MoS for Youth Affairs & Sports Nisith Pramanik and Jammu & Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha during the opening ceremony of the 4th Khelo India Winter Games, at Gulmarg in Baramulla district, on Wednesday. (PTI)

Sinha asked them to enjoy the thrill of Alpine Ski, Nordic Ski, snow mountaineering competitions and also enjoy the incredible sights and cuisine of the paradise on earth. “The 4th Khelo India Winter Games, over the next 4 days, will honour the hard work, skills, dedication and sporting excellence on ski slope and I am confident it will renew the spirit of brotherhood, peace and harmony among all the teams,” he said.

On the occasion Sinha highlighted the efforts of the government to promote robust sports culture in cities and villages of the union territory.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a new era of sports has emerged in Jammu Kashmir. Renewed thrust on state-of-art infrastructure and allied facilities has given a huge impetus to sports sector,” he said, adding that talented sportspersons have proved their mettle in national and international sports events. “Their achievements are inspiring the budding athletes to bring laurels to the UT and the nation,” he said.

Pramanik lauded the administration for developing sports infrastructure at grass-roots level and setting a milestone for other states as well.