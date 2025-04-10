JK: Pact inked to enhance pilgrim safety on Vaishno Devi yatra track

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has signed a tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tehri Hydro Development Corporation Limited India Limited (THDCIL) and the Geological Survey of India (GSI) to enhance pilgrim safety and security during the pilgrimage to the revered Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine. The agreement was finalised during a recent board meeting chaired by lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, aiming to ensure the long-term safety and resilience of the yatra route. (HT Photo)

The MoU outlines a collaborative approach involving advanced geotechnical and geophysical investigations, and modern slope stabilisation techniques. Specialised committees will be formed to conduct geological surveys, assess potential risks and implement mitigation strategies against landslides and rockfalls. A comprehensive LIDAR survey will also be carried out to detect slope instability, particularly along the Adhkuwari to Bhawan stretch, with the GSI supervising the execution of treatment measures.

The shrine board had been working with THDCIL since 2012. So far, THDCIL has successfully treated and stabilised 28 high-risk sites along the yatra track.