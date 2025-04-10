Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

JK: Pact inked to enhance pilgrim safety on Vaishno Devi yatra track

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Apr 10, 2025 06:00 AM IST

The MoU outlines a collaborative approach involving advanced geotechnical and geophysical investigations, and modern slope stabilisation techniques; specialised committees will be formed to conduct geological surveys, assess potential risks and implement mitigation strategies against landslides and rockfalls

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has signed a tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tehri Hydro Development Corporation Limited India Limited (THDCIL) and the Geological Survey of India (GSI) to enhance pilgrim safety and security during the pilgrimage to the revered Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine.

The agreement was finalised during a recent board meeting chaired by lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, aiming to ensure the long-term safety and resilience of the yatra route. (HT Photo)
The agreement was finalised during a recent board meeting chaired by lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, aiming to ensure the long-term safety and resilience of the yatra route. (HT Photo)

The agreement was finalised during a recent board meeting chaired by lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, aiming to ensure the long-term safety and resilience of the yatra route.

The MoU outlines a collaborative approach involving advanced geotechnical and geophysical investigations, and modern slope stabilisation techniques. Specialised committees will be formed to conduct geological surveys, assess potential risks and implement mitigation strategies against landslides and rockfalls. A comprehensive LIDAR survey will also be carried out to detect slope instability, particularly along the Adhkuwari to Bhawan stretch, with the GSI supervising the execution of treatment measures.

The shrine board had been working with THDCIL since 2012. So far, THDCIL has successfully treated and stabilised 28 high-risk sites along the yatra track.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / JK: Pact inked to enhance pilgrim safety on Vaishno Devi yatra track
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On