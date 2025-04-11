Menu Explore
J&K: PDP stages protest in Srinagar; says Waqf (Amendment) Act against Muslims

ByAsian News International, Srinagar
Apr 11, 2025 03:29 PM IST

PDP leader Mohammad Iqbal Trumboo said the party is opposing the Waqf (Amendment) Act... We are taking this fight to the streets so that the Supreme Court and the Central government know that this Act is not acceptable to Muslims and is against Muslims

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday staged a protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act and said that the Act is not acceptable to Muslims and is against Muslims.

Earlier, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti criticised Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah and the BJP over the Waqf Amendment Act, saying that the BJP is attacking the “Muslims left, right, and centre.” (HT File)
Earlier, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti criticised Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah and the BJP over the Waqf Amendment Act, saying that the BJP is attacking the "Muslims left, right, and centre." (HT File)

PDP leader Mohammad Iqbal Trumboo said that the party is opposing the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

“We are opposing the Waqf (Amendment) Act... We are taking this fight to the streets so that the Supreme Court and the Central government know that this Act is not acceptable to Muslims and is against Muslims,” Trumboo told ANI.

PDP leader Abdul Qayoom said that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill has been passed in the Parliament without any discussions.

“PDP is against the act, and there is no need for the act...They have taken away our lands, mosques and graveyards...Kashmiris are standing in support of every Muslim of the nation,” Qayoom told ANI.

Earlier, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti criticised Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah and the BJP over the Waqf Amendment Act, saying that the BJP is attacking the “Muslims left, right, and centre.”

“The drama created by the ruling party in the assembly from the last three days, and what we saw in the Tulip Garden, is shameful. The BJP is attacking the Muslims of the country left, right, and centre. By welcoming and entertaining Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, the CM has sent a message to all Muslims of the country that the J&K government supports the Waqf Amendment...,” Mufti told reporters.

On April 5, President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which Parliament passed during the budget session.

The Rajya Sabha passed the Bill on April 4 with 128 votes in favour and 95 against, while the Lok Sabha cleared the bill after a lengthy debate, with 288 members voting in favour and 232 opposing it.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, seeks to focus on improving the management of Waqf properties, empowering relevant stakeholders to this, improving the efficiency of survey, registration, and case disposal processes, and developing waqf properties.

