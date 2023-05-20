G20 meetings: Beware of int’l cell phone numbers spreading rumours: J&K Police advisory

The Jammu & Kashmir Police on Friday issued a public advisory against suspicious calls from international cell phone numbers allegedly spreading rumours about the forthcoming meeting of the G20 Tourism Working Group (TWG) in the valley. Police officials said, many residents of the Valley have received recorded messages from these numbers asking them to boycott the event. (AFP File Photo)

The third G20 TWG meeting is scheduled to take place from May 22 to May 24 at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) situated on the shores of the Dal Lake in Srinagar district.

“The police on Friday issued the advisory about some suspicious international mobile numbers being used to spread misinformation about the upcoming G20 event... The general public is advised to remain cautious about suspicious telecommunications and not to respond to calls from the following numbers — +447520693559, +447418343648, +447520693134, +447418343648 — or any ISD or virtual numbers that are spreading rumours regarding the event,” said a J&K Police spokesperson in a statement.

“The additional director general of police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar has requested the citizens to report all such calls to the police. Kumar has said that these numbers are spreading anti-national messages/propaganda and the general public is requested to remain alert of such attempts and not respond to any suspicious calls,” the spokesperson said.

Kashmir police’s cyber cell has taken cognizance of the matter and investigations are underway, he said, adding that residents are requested to contact the nearest police station or the cyber police station for queries or grievances in the matter. The meeting, to be held during May 22-24, is being billed as one of the largest international events to be organised in Kashmir in the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

Tight security arrangements have been put in place around the venue, SKICC. Top civil and police officials are holding security review meetings daily. Security grip and intelligence apparatus has been activated across Kashmir and every lead is being vigorously followed, officials said. India holds the presidency of the G20 – a forum of international economic cooperation – from December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2023.