Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / J&K Police launch women safety squads in Srinagar
chandigarh news

J&K Police launch women safety squads in Srinagar

Deputy Inspector General, Central Kashmir Range, Sujit Kumar, who flagged off these squads, applauded the Srinagar police for the initiative and said it will prevent crimes like a recent acid attack on a woman by acting as a deterrent
Srinagar SSP Rakesh Balwal and DIG, Central Kashmir Range, Sujit Kumar interact with women cops on Monday. (ANI Photo)
Published on Feb 15, 2022 08:31 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday launched two women’s squads for ensuring the safety and security of women in the city.

The squads will be patrolling around coaching centres, schools, colleges and other vulnerable areas in Srinagar, a police spokesman said.

He said they will also be in touch with administrators of the educational institutions and coaching centres for immediate action in case of any emergent requirement.

Deputy Inspector General, Central Kashmir Range, Sujit Kumar, who flagged off these squads, applauded the Srinagar police for the initiative and said it will prevent crimes like a recent acid attack on a woman by acting as a deterrent.

The spokesman said each squad will contain five women police officers or officials. A woman police inspector, Khalida Parveen, has been made overall in-charge of the two squads, he added.

These squads will work in close coordination with PCR vans, jurisdictional police stations and women’s police station, Rambagh, he said.

A dedicated women’s helpline 9596770601 was launched by the Srinagar Police, which is already operational round the clock exclusively for women’s safety-related issues, the spokesman said.

RELATED STORIES

Srinagar police ensure all citizens that crime against women will not be tolerated at all and both preventive and corrective measures in this regard will be vigorously implemented, he said.

A 24-year-old woman suffered burn injuries after acid was thrown at her in Srinagar recently. Three men have been arrested in the case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
UP Assembly elections 2022 LIVE
Uttarakhand election 2022 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Happy Valentine's Day 2022 wishes
Goa Assembly elections 2022 LIVE
Valentine's Day 2022
India Covid 19 Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP