J&K Police’s special unit likely to probe Anantnag civilian killing

The case pertaining to killing of civilian Deepak Kumar alias Deepu in South Kashmir’s Anantnag by terrorists last week is being handed over to State Investigation Agency (SIA) or Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of J&K Police, police officials said.

An Udhampur resident, Deepak Kumar was shot to death by terrorists in South Kashmir’s Anantnag last Monday. (Representational Photo (Getty Images/iStockphoto) )

Both the newly established units are probing dozens of high-profile cases related to terror funding, narco-terrorism in different districts of J&K besides killing of civilians in last one year. The special units have managed to arrest some high-profile militants, who were absconding or lying low from years.

An Udhampur resident, Deepak Kumar was shot to death by terrorists in South Kashmir’s Anantnag last Monday near the town’s Janglaat Mandi. The case was registered at local police station but officers privy to details said that it’s being handed over to SIA or SIU.

A senior police officer said that case is being probed and could be handed over to SIA or SIU in coming days. “Police has already got some clues about the attackers,” he said.

In February, Sanjay Sharma, a Kashmiri Pandit was killed by terrorists, when he was on his way to a local market. The 45-year-old, who worked as a bank security guard was living at his native village along with his family. The case of Sanjay was handed over to SIA unit of Pulwama police.

Last week, SIA carried out searches at nine locations in three districts of South Kashmir including Pulwama, Shopian, and Anantnag. Police spokesman said that during these searches and preliminary questioning provided very pertinent leads in the case.

On Thursday, SIU of Kashmir Police attached a house in Anantnag district that was owned by a militant associate Mohammad Ishaq Malik of Danwathpora Kokernag in Anantnag district. The under construction residential house, police spokesman said was used for terrorist activities. Both SIA and SIU were established last year to keep close eye on the militancy and to solve some high-profile cases which got delayed due to day-to-day policing at police stations.

Last month in a major breakthrough, 33 years after the assassination of former Mirwaiz of Kashmir, Molvi Farooq, Kashmir police’s SIA tracked down and arrested two absconding militants. Mirwaiz was killed on May 21, 1990, at the city’s Mirwaiz Manzil. The accused identified as Javaid Ahmad Bhat of Solina Bala, Srinagar, and Zahoor Ahmad Bhat of Danderkhaw Batamalo, Srinagar were handed over to CBI to face the trial. Besides, these newly established units, many cases especially related to terror funding are being probed the National Investigation Agency (NIA).