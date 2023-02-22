J&K political parties opposed to property tax from April 1

The Jammu and Kashmir government’s order to impose property tax in the Union Territory from April has not gone down well with leaders of political parties who wanted the decision left to the elected government.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Tuesday, the housing and urban development department principal secretary, H Rajesh Prasad, ordered the imposition of property tax in municipal areas of the UT from April 1. The tax rates will be 5% of taxable annual value (TAV) for residential properties and 6% for commercial properties.

Also read: J&K task force freezes accounts linked with narco trade

“In exercise of the power conferred by section 71A of the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Act, 2000, the government hereby notifies the rules for levy, assessment and collection of property tax in the municipalities and municipal councils of the UT,” the order said.

However, like the government land eviction drive, this order has been opposed by political leaders.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

‘No tax without representation’

“No taxation without representation. Why should people in J&K pay state taxes, including the proposed property tax, when we have no say in how our government is run and no say in decision-making of J&K? We are expected to be mute spectators to all unjust decisions by Raj Bhavan,” tweeted former chief minister and National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah.

Jammu and Kashmir is without an elected government since 2018 when the BJP withdrew its support to the coalition government led by PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti. Though all political parties have been demanding elections, the dates are yet to be announced.

The Congress termed the property tax “BJP’s Naya Kashmir dream”. “The levying of property tax on our people who are unable to run their homes due to the high rate of inflation, unemployment rate and zero business activity is the BJP-led Centre’s Amrit Kaal and LG administration’s Naya Jammu Kashmir,” said J&K Congress president Vikar Rasool.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Peoples Conference chairman Sajjad Lone, who is close to the BJP leadership, also criticised the decision. “Property tax in the aftermath of years lost in Covid seems determination to turn every stone that can be turned to ensure economic euthanasia. Governments have pumped billions worldwide to bump start ailing economies. In wonderment,” Lone tweeted.

Not the time to tax, says Lone

Though the government issued a clarification on Tuesday night after public resentment, Lone said it was not enough. “The government has come up with a detailed clarification on property tax. I still say no. Not the time to tax. But to whoever came up with this rare idea of explaining the concept with humility. From an admin which is otherwise disdainfully arrogant and unambiguously detestable,” he said in another tweet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Won’t clear it: SMC deputy mayor

Srinagar municipal corporation deputy mayor Parvaiz Ahmad Qadri Saif urged people not to panic, saying the proposal will be rejected. “People need to understand that the proposal has to be first passed by the Srinagar Municipal Corporation. We are rejecting it even before its arrival. It won’t get consent of corporators. People should not panic,” he tweeted.

BJP state spokesman Altaf Thakur said that party hasn’t taken any decision on the new tax. “We will be issuing a detailed statement on the new tax soon.”

In October 2020, the ministry of home affairs had empowered the Jammu and Kashmir administration to impose property tax after an amendment to the J&K Municipal Act, 2000, and J&K Municipal Corporation Act, 2000, through the J&K Reorganisation (Adaption of State Laws) order, 2020.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}