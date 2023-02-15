J&K tops Khelo India Winter Games medal tally with 26 golds

The third edition of Khelo India Winter Games concluded at Gulmarg with the Jammu and Kashmir bagging the most medals.

With 26 gold, 25 silver, and as many bronze medals, J&K topped the tally, which was followed by Maharashtra with 13 gold, eight silver and six bronze medals, and Himachal Pradesh with 10 gold, 14 silver and seven bronze medals. The army scored 10 gold, 10 silver and nine bronze medals.

Over 2,000 people, including players, tourists and officials of different departments, participated in the concluding event of the games.

Union minister of state for home and youth affairs & sports, Nisith Pramanik said the third edition of the Khelo India Winter Games at Gulmarg was a major event. “The next event would be even bigger, which would be on par with other international events.”

The minister said that players such as Sarfaraz Ahmad and Arif Khan, who played in the Winter Olympics, made the nation proud. “In the last two years, the government has developed indoor stadium in every district of Jammu and Kashmir besides playgrounds in every panchayat,” he said and underlined that J&K has transitioned into a new era of prosperity.

While distributing medals Pramanik expressed pleasure over the exemplary performance of J&K players.

Secretary, tourism, Sarmad Hafeez termed the five-day programme a ‘snow festival in the wonderland’ and said that Gulmarg is a capital of winter sports of the country.