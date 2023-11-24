J&K’s Gyanodaya Express docks at Mumbai naval base

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha’s initiative, the Gyanodaya Express, College on Wheels, reached Mumbai on Thursday on an educational odyssey aimed at uplifting and empowering 780 girls from various parts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Students from universities and colleges of Jammu and Kashmir visiting a dockyard in Mumbai on Thursday. Nearly 780 girl students are on an educational odyssey on the Gyanodaya Express, exploring destinations across the country. (HT Photo)

“A contingent of enthusiastic students from universities and colleges of Jammu and Kashmir, on Day 5 of their College on Wheels odyssey visited the Mumbai naval base and naval dockyard on Thursday and got a briefing on India’s naval prowess,” said an official spokesperson.

The expedition provided the students an opportunity to delve into the maritime world, with highlights including a visit to the heritage hall and up-close encounters with INS Vikrant, INS Deepak, and INS Visakhapatnam.

The students were privileged to receive detailed briefings about the intricacies of the naval vessels, gaining insight into the cutting-edge technology and historical significance that these ships embody. The immersive experience extended to exploring a submarine, adding an extra layer of fascination to the educational sojourn.

“One of the standout moments was the contingent’s visit to the heritage hall, where they absorbed the rich naval history and its glorious ethos. The Naval Base and Dockyard, usually off-limits to the public, opened their gates to the aspiring minds, allowing them to witness firsthand the operations and infrastructure that safeguard the country’s maritime interests,” he added.

The hallmark of the day was the first-hand encounter with cutting-edge technology as the contingent toured a submarine. This experience left an indelible mark on the participants, fostering a deeper appreciation for the significance of the nation’s naval forces.

Following this experience, the contingent visited the historic Gateway of India in Mumbai.

Against the backdrop of this architectural marvel, students had the chance to absorb the city’s cultural and historical significance, further enhancing their holistic learning experience.

University of Jammu vice-chancellor Umesh Rai, who is monitoring the journey of the students from Jammu, said, “I’m sure this trip has been an amazing experience for our students, particularly stepping into the usually restricted domains of the naval forces. The insights gained and memories created during this visit will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact on their academic and personal journeys.”

The contingent comprises 780 students along with their mentors and administrative staff from the University of Jammu, University of Kashmir, Cluster University of Jammu, Cluster University of Kashmir, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, Katra, Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University, Rajouri, Islamic University of Science and Technology, Kashmir, affiliated colleges of JU and KU and Cluster Innovation Centre (CIC), New Delhi.

