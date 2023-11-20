‘Gyanodaya Express- college on wheels’, a first-of-its-kind initiative to empower the students of Jammu and Kashmir with hands-on knowledge of the world outside their classrooms, will soon dispatch a group of male students from various universities and colleges in the Union Territory, including those from foreign countries, a senior official said on Monday. Another ‘Gyanodaya Express’ soon with foreign students: JU official (AFP)

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday flagged off nearly 700 girls from Katra railway station, who visited the President’s house and the parliament on Monday.

“They will be visiting Ahmedabad on Tuesday and would also visit Mumbai, Bengaluru and Goa during their 14-day tour,” Dr. Daud Iqbal Baba, nodal officer of ‘college on wheels’, said.

“The higher education council headed by the chairman of higher education council Manoj Sinha and vice chairman prof Dinesh Singh, who is former Delhi University VC, and Jammu University VC Prof Umesh Rai have conceived five such events in the next three years for the students of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

The University of Jammu is spearheading this unique and innovative project ‘college on wheels”, he said, adding that another batch of students, including boys and some students from foreign countries, in be sent in the next phase.

The ‘Gyanodaya Express” has been conceptualised with a sole purpose to broaden the perspective of education and extend it beyond mere geographical boundaries, Baba said.

“It is an innovative and novel project aimed at comprehensive empowerment of the students by endowing them with hands-on knowledge of the world outside their classrooms. The students thus will get an opportunity to interact with the outside world, explore the cultural wealth and heritage of our great country,” he said.

The travel by train and destinations to be visited are specifically chosen as it would provide the students an insight into the life of the Mahatma Gandhi, he said.