J&K’s largest wildlife protected wetland to get eco-tourism boost

Shallabugh Wetland Reserve, the largest wildlife protected wetland in Kashmir, is being developed as a major eco-tourism destination in central Kashmir.

The wetland which was declared a Ramsar site last year. (HT Photo)

The wetland which was declared a Ramsar site last year falls in two districts - Srinagar and Ganderbal and is spread over an area of 1675 hectares, said officials. “The wetland has shown a lot of improvement in recent past. The wetland has a rich diversity of both flora and fauna. It has a great potential to be developed as a major eco-tourism destination,” said J&K chief secretary, Arun Kumar Mehta, who visited the wetland on Saturday and took stock of the restoration measures being taken to rejuvenate pristine glory of the wetland.

Mehta also stressed on taking all measure necessary to conserve both the plant and animal life besides desilting the water body and directed officers that this picturesque place should be on the tourist map. “World class eco-tourism amenities should be created here for attracting wild life lovers from all across the country,” he said. Besides plan to improve the road towards wetland, the government is creating facilities like designated parking area, viewing decks, landscaping of its surroundings to make the wetland aesthetic and appealing for the tourists and facilities will be created to attract wildlife lovers across the country. The government is also planning bio-fencing of the area using willow species, solid waste management, procuring of adequate number of fibreglass boats for visitors, introduction of ATVs, promoting local homestays in the adjoining villages, zero tolerance against bird hunting and poaching and promoting sustainable use of wetland resources for livelihood improvement of the local villagers.

“This is a wonderful wetland but needs to be developed on the modern lines. It was never a priority. Now government seems to bring this waterbody on the tourism map. Hope things will change now,” said a senior wildlife officer, deputed in the area.

Kashmir has 400 water bodies of which officials and avian watchers observe birds in 25 big and notified ones. At present, the valley has eight wetlands with Shalbough, located in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, as the biggest wetland spread over 16sqkm while Hokersar on the city outskirts in around 13.5 kilometres and Hygam wetland in north Kashmir has a dimension of 9 kilometres. The migratory birds from different central Asian, European countries, China and Japan visit every year. From past four years the officials of wildlife department say they are encouraged with arrival of the birds and the numbers. Even some rare birds species also visited Kashmir in the recent years.

