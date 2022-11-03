Job fraud: Five booked for duping Panchkula family of 12.5L

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news
Published on Nov 03, 2022 01:08 AM IST

Five people have been booked for duping a Panchkula family of ₹12.5 lakh on the pretext of providing jobs in Haryana Police to three brothers

The accused had given the given the family cheques, but they were dishonoured. (Representative image)
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

Five people have been booked for duping a Panchkula family of 12.5 lakh on the pretext of providing jobs in Haryana Police to three brothers.

A cheating case has been registered against Rakesh Kumar from Karanpur village in Panchkula and four members of a family including Ram Karan, his wife Jagiro Devi; their son Parveen Kumar and daughter-in-law Parveen Kumari.

Gurdeep Singh, a resident of Village Khol Fateh Singh ,stated in his complaint that his family knew the accused and they promised to get him and his two brothers jobs in Haryana Police for 15 lakh through their connections.

“My father sold his land and arranged money. The accused had also shown me some Haryana Staff Selection Commission documents, in which our names were in the merit list,” he stated in the complaint.

The complainant paid a total of 12.50 lakh, but when they failed to provide a job till July 2021, the complainant asked them to return the money.

“The accused handed us cheques but the cheques were dishonoured,” Gurdeep said.

