Join hands to oppose Centre’s bid to turn Punjab into union territory: Ex-CM Badal to political parties

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch and former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal on Friday called upon all political parties in Punjab to stand united against what he termed the central government’s move to turn the state into a union territory by handing over its territory to the Border Security Force (BSF).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Centre’s move, he said, would weaken the already endangered federal structure of the country and is a blow to the dignity of Punjabis.

In a press release, the senior Akali leader said, “If we don’t stop fighting each other over petty stakes, the Centre will take advantage of our weaknesses. We will only repent it later.”

It was unfortunate that the Union government has been usurping the rights of the states even on subjects which fall on the states’ list in the Constitution, he rued.

“The Centre last year legislated three laws on agriculture which again is a state subject. Now, with this move on the BSF deployment, they have encroacher upon another state subject of law and order,” he added,

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Akali leader appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to revoke the three “black” farm laws and withdraw the orders on BSF deployment in 50-kilometres from the border area.