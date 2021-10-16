Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Join hands to oppose Centre’s bid to turn Punjab into union territory: Ex-CM Badal to political parties
chandigarh news

Join hands to oppose Centre’s bid to turn Punjab into union territory: Ex-CM Badal to political parties

The Centre’s move would weaken the already endangered federal structure of the country and is a blow to the dignity of Punjabis, says former CM and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Parkash Singh Badal
Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch and former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal.
Published on Oct 16, 2021 02:00 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch and former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal on Friday called upon all political parties in Punjab to stand united against what he termed the central government’s move to turn the state into a union territory by handing over its territory to the Border Security Force (BSF).

The Centre’s move, he said, would weaken the already endangered federal structure of the country and is a blow to the dignity of Punjabis.

In a press release, the senior Akali leader said, “If we don’t stop fighting each other over petty stakes, the Centre will take advantage of our weaknesses. We will only repent it later.”

It was unfortunate that the Union government has been usurping the rights of the states even on subjects which fall on the states’ list in the Constitution, he rued.

“The Centre last year legislated three laws on agriculture which again is a state subject. Now, with this move on the BSF deployment, they have encroacher upon another state subject of law and order,” he added,

RELATED STORIES

The Akali leader appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to revoke the three “black” farm laws and withdraw the orders on BSF deployment in 50-kilometres from the border area.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

SKM smells conspiracy in Kundli border lynching, so do victim’s kin

FCI goes slow on paddy procurement in Punjab, officials flag issue with central agency

Sharp slide in paddy straw-burning incidents this year, Punjab numbers down by 69%

Road tax defaulters causing losses to state exchequer: Punjab transport minister Warring
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP