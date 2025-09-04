Joint control rooms established in Valley

As the water level in Srinagar crossed the danger mark on Wednesday evening, joint control rooms to keep watch on rising flood situation in Valley were established. People wade through a flooded road in Tailbal area of Srinagar, on Wednesday. (Waseem Andrabi /HT)

A joint review meeting on flood preparedness and contingency was held at police control room on flood preparedness and contingency planning.

“The meeting was held to assess readiness in view of the prevailing weather conditions and forecast, and to strengthen coordination among all sister agencies working on the ground. The meeting on Wednesday attended by top officials,” police spokesman said, adding that district heads briefed about the evolving flood situation in their respective areas.

“The divisional commissioner shared details of preparedness measures, including embankment protection, rescue and evacuation plans and contingency arrangements along river Jhelum and major streams. Alternate communication strategies in case of disruption were also discussed,” the spokesman said, adding that the participating officers underlined the importance of synergy among departments and stressed the need for a robust disaster mitigation plan to safeguard lives and property. “It was resolved to maintain a high state of readiness, position manpower and machinery at vulnerable points, and ensure real-time dissemination of information to the public and to effect prompt evacuation wherever required.”

He said it was decided to establish joint control rooms with representatives from the civil administration, Police, Army, CAPFs, Flood & Irrigation, and other agencies was deliberated upon. “A detailed review of existing response mechanisms was also conducted, with emphasis on proactive preparedness and stronger inter-agency coordination.”

Minister for health and medical education, Sakeena Itoo, has asked all doctors, paramedics and other medical staff to remain available round the clock for the well being of the general public in view of ongoing inclement weather conditions.

“in view of inclement weather conditions, I appeal to all doctors, paramedics, hospital staff and administration to remain available round the clock. Incessant rains pose a grave risk and our foremost duty is to our people. Let us serve with selflessness, stand united and support each other. Mohalla and Masjid committees must guide communities, while police and administration are on ground to assist,” Itoo said in a message to doctors.