JP Atray Memorial Cricket Tournament: Himachal Pradesh scores 3-wicket win over J&K

Led by a fluent knock of 100 runs from Abhishek Thakur in 71 balls, the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) recorded a fine three-wicket win over Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) during the 27th JP Atray Memorial Cricket Tournament at GMSSS, Sector 26, on Thursday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

HPCA won the toss and decided to field. Batting first, JKCA were bowled out for 247 in 49.4 overs. Kawalpreet scored 63 off 79 balls. For HPCA, Jashodan (3 for 32), Ankit Maini (2 for 32) and Ritik Kumar (2 for 45) were the main wicket takers.

Replying, HPCA chased the target of 248 runs by scoring 252 for 7 in 42 overs. Abhishek Thakur remained not out on 100 off 71 balls while Mridul Saroch scored 53 off 58 balls for HPCA.

In the second match played between CAG Delhi and SPJ Delhi at Tau Devi Lal Cricket Stadium, Panchkula, CAG Delhi won by eight wickets and garner 4 points. CAG Delhi won the toss and decided to field. SPJ batting first scored 272 for 9 in 50 overs. Mayank Gusai 57, ayush Doseja 70 and Tejas Dahiya 67 were the main run getters for SPJ Delhi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Replying, CAG Delhi chased the target by scoring 275 for 2 in 38.1 overs. Abhishek Raman made 106 not out off 91 balls, Himanshu Rana 52 off 62 balls with 6 boundaries and one six and ankit Kaushik not out 69 off 56 balls with 7 boundaries and 2 sixes were the main run getters for CAG Delhi