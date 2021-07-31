July 29 to be celebrated as new education policy day: Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday announced that July 29 will be celebrated every year as new education policy day and review the progress of the aims and objectives of the policy the Centre had launched last year.

The chief minister said that in line with the state government’s vision of empowering students with knowledge, skills and values by imparting quality education, Haryana is moving fast towards ensuring successful implementation of the NEP-2020, by 2025. He said that Haryana would set an example by implementing the education policy.

The chief minister said that sensitising the teachers, educationists and other stakeholders as well as the children, who are the real beneficiaries of this policy, about NEP-2020 is the need of the hour.

He said that for the successful implementation of NEP by the year 2025, a roadmap has been prepared by the senior officers of the departments of women and child development, school education, higher education and technical education.

“Empowering students with knowledge, skills and values to enhance their employability is the top priority of the state government,” Khattar said .

He said that in NEP-2020 the target of ensuring participation of women in higher education has been set at 50 per cent and in Haryana, at present, the participation of women in higher education is 32 per cent and soon dedicated efforts will be made to increase this percentage to 50 per cent.

“For this, the state government has opened women’s colleges and is also providing transport facilities to girls to reach their college,” said Khattar, who held a function to formally launch the NEP in the state.

He said work is being done to set up a multi-disciplinary education and research university in the state.