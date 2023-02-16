Justice NK Singh sworn in as chief justice of J&K, Ladakh HC

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday administered the oath of office to the new chief justice of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court, Justice Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh.

“At a ceremony held at the convention centre, Justice Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh was sworn in as the chief justice of the high court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. He took and subscribed to the oath of office before the lieutenant governor of J&K, Manoj Sinha,” said an official spokesperson.

The Centre had made the appointment on Sunday.

The Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh HC was without a chief justice since December last year. Justice Tashi Rabstan, the senior-most judge, was looking after the high court as the acting chief justice since December 8.