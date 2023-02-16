Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Justice NK Singh sworn in as chief justice of J&K, Ladakh HC

Published on Feb 16, 2023 02:19 AM IST

The Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh HC was without a chief justice since December last year; Justice Tashi Rabstan, the senior-most judge, was looking after the high court as the acting chief justice since December 8

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha with the newly sworn-in chief justice of J&K and Ladakh high court Justice Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh, in Jammu on Wednesday. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday administered the oath of office to the new chief justice of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court, Justice Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh.

“At a ceremony held at the convention centre, Justice Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh was sworn in as the chief justice of the high court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. He took and subscribed to the oath of office before the lieutenant governor of J&K, Manoj Sinha,” said an official spokesperson.

The Centre had made the appointment on Sunday.

The Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh HC was without a chief justice since December last year. Justice Tashi Rabstan, the senior-most judge, was looking after the high court as the acting chief justice since December 8.

