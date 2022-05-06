Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Justice Satyen Vaidya sworn in as permanent judge of HP high court

Proposal of Justice Satyen Vaidya’s appointment as permanent judge was approved by the Supreme Court collegium on April 23
Himachal Pradesh governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administering the oath to Justice Satyen Vaidya on Thursday (Deepak Sansta/HT)
Published on May 06, 2022 03:53 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

Justice Satyen Vaidya was sworn in as the permanent judge of the Himachal Pradesh high court in a ceremony at Raj Bhawan in Shimla on Thursday.

He was administered the oath of office by HP governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar in the presence of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and chief justice of Himachal Pradesh high court Mohammad Rafiq.

The ceremony took place at the Darbar Hall of the Raj Bhawan, where chief secretary Ram Subhag Singh conducted the proceedings of oath ceremony and read out the warrant of appointment issued by the President Ram Nath Kovind.

Justice Vaidya was born on December 22,1963, in Mandi. He did his schooling and graduation from Shimla after which he obtained a degree of law from Himachal Pradesh University.

He then got himself enrolled as an advocate with the Bar Council of Himachal Pradesh in 1986. He practised in the district and high court in all branches of law.

He was legal adviser-cum-standing counsel for the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board, Himachal Pradesh State Industrial Development Corporation, Shimla municipal corporation and various other boards, corporations and societies.

He also conducted arbitrations for government of Himachal Pradesh.

He was designated as senior advocate in 2015 and got elevated as an additional judge of high court of Himachal Pradesh on June 26, 2021. Proposal of his appointment as permanent judge was approved by the Supreme Court collegium on April 23.

Governor’s wife Angha Arlekar, urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj; judges of Himachal Pradesh HC; chairperson, human rights commission Justice PS Rana; GOC-in-C ARTRAC Lt Gen SS Mahal and advocate general Ashok Sharma were among others present on the occasion.

