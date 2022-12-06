Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Justice Tashi Rabstan appointed acting chief justice of J&K high court

Justice Tashi Rabstan appointed acting chief justice of J&K high court

chandigarh news
Updated on Dec 06, 2022 11:02 PM IST

Justice Magrey retires on December 7 and Justice Rabstan will take over as the acting chief justice from December 8

Justice Tashi Rabstan was on Tuesday appointed as the acting chief justice of the high court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as incumbent chief justice Ali Mohd Magrey is set to retire. (Image for representational purpose)
ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi

Justice Tashi Rabstan was on Tuesday appointed as the acting chief justice of the high court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as incumbent chief justice Ali Mohd Magrey is set to retire.

Justice Magrey retires on December 7 and Justice Rabstan will take over as the acting chief justice from December 8.

In a notification, the department of justice in the law ministry said the President is pleased to appoint Justice Tashi Rabstan, senior-most judge of the high court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, to perform the duties of the office of the chief justice of that HC with effect from December 8 consequent upon the retirement of Justice Ali Mohd Magrey.

While Supreme Court judges retire on attaining the age of 65 years, high court judges retire at 62.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP