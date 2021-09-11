Justice Verma to be sworn-in as Haryana lokayukta today

The Haryana government has cleared the decks to appoint justice Hari Pal Verma, a former judge of the Punjab and Haryana high court, as lokayukta of Haryana.

Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatraya will administer the oath to justice Verma on Saturday afternoon at Raj Bhawan, official sources said.

Justice Verma, who hails from Haryana, had retired in April this year after serving as judge of the high court for around seven years.

He will succeed Nawal Kishore Agarwal, a former judge of the Chattisgarh high court, whose five-year term as Haryana lokayukta had ended in July this year.