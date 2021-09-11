Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Justice Verma to be sworn-in as Haryana lokayukta today
chandigarh news

Justice Verma to be sworn-in as Haryana lokayukta today


By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 12:48 AM IST
Justice Hari Pal Verma. (HT Photo)

The Haryana government has cleared the decks to appoint justice Hari Pal Verma, a former judge of the Punjab and Haryana high court, as lokayukta of Haryana.

Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatraya will administer the oath to justice Verma on Saturday afternoon at Raj Bhawan, official sources said.

Justice Verma, who hails from Haryana, had retired in April this year after serving as judge of the high court for around seven years.

He will succeed Nawal Kishore Agarwal, a former judge of the Chattisgarh high court, whose five-year term as Haryana lokayukta had ended in July this year.

