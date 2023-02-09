Juvenile held with 15kg heroin, 8 lakh drug money in Amritsar

AMRITSAR

Punjab Police have arrested a juvenile with 15kg of heroin and ₹8.4 lakh drug money, said director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Thursday.

The 17-year-old teen arrested for smuggling drugs is a resident of Amritsar.

Yadav said that following a tip-off, police teams of counter intelligence (CI) Amritsar wing set up a checkpoint on Ram Tirath Road and arrested the juvenile, who along with his accomplice, identified as Resham Singh of Khasa village in Amritsar, was going to deliver the drug consignment after retrieving it from the area of Kakkar village. Preliminary investigations revealed that the consignment was airdropped by Pakistan-based smugglers using a drone, he said.

He said Resham Singh, who prima facie seems to be the mastermind of the trans-border drugs smuggling racket, managed to flee. Police have launched a hunt to nab him, he added. Police have also impounded a motorcycle the duo was riding.

The development comes 10 days after Punjab Police busted a trans-border drug smuggling cartel with the arrest a man with five packets of heroin, weighing 5Kg, and ₹12.15 lakh drug during a checking at Thattha village in Lopoke, Amritsar.

Assistant inspector general of police (CI) Amarjit Singh Bajwa said the juvenile’s father and grandfather are already undergoing jail term under the NDPS Act.

A case under Sections 21, 25 and 29 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the juvenile at the state special operation cell police station in Amritsar.