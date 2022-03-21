Kabaddi player’s murder: Punjab Police to seek killers’ extradition

The Jalandhar rural police will begin the extradition process of the three accused, two in Canada and one in Malaysia, in international Kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal Ambian’s murder case, a senior police official confirmed here on Sunday.

Jalandhar senior superintendent of police (SSP) Satinder Singh confirmed the development and said that they will move an extradition plea through the court and the central bureau of investigation.

Sandeep, a British citizen, was shot dead by five unidentified assailants during an ongoing Kabaddi tournament in village Mallian Kalan near Nakodar in Jalandhar on Monday.

Police said that the conspiracy of Sandeep’s murder was hatched by Snover Dhillon, a native of Amritsar currently residing in Brampton. He is a Kabaddi promoter-cum-TV presenter.

Two other co-conspirators identified were Sukhwinder Singh alias Sukha Duneke alias Sukh Singh of Moga currently residing in Canada and Jagjit Singh alias Gandhi of Ludhiana residing in Malaysia.

On Saturday, the Punjab police claimed to have solved the case of slain international Kabaddi player Sandeep Singh with the formal arrest of four history-sheeters, already facing several criminal cases, for their alleged involvement in conspiring the crime.

However, Snover Dhillon, while talking to a section of media, denied the charges against him and said that he was in talks with lawyers in India and will pursue the matter legally.

