Kalka shocker: 60-year-old brutally stabbed to death, granddaughter, her juvenile aide held

A 60-year-old woman was brutally stabbed to death, allegedly by her 19-year-old granddaughter and her 17-year-old year male friend as she was against their relationship, in Tagra Hasua village in Kalka on Friday. The duo has been nabbed. After stabbing the victim multiple times in the neck, stomach, chest and waist, the duo fled the scene and was later traced to Ramgarh in Panchkula (HT Photo)

While the 19-year-old has been sent to three-day police custody, the boy – a Fazilka native who was studying in Mohali -- was presented before the juvenile justice board on Sunday and sent to juvenile home.

As per information, the duo had come in contact about 18 months ago through social media.

On Friday, the boy allegedly came to meet the 19-year-old at her house for the first time and brought a knife with him. As per the police, the two had plans to elope.

When the grandmother came to know of the boy’s presence in the house, she raised an objection following which the teens stabbed her multiple times in the neck, stomach, chest and waist. At least 35 stab wounds were found on her body, as per the police.

After the crime, the duo fled the scene and was later traced to Ramgarh in Panchkula.

Police grew suspicious about the girl’s role in her grandmother’s murder as she had been missing since the body was discovered and her mobile phone was also switched off.

The victim had been staying with her daughter-in-law and three grandchildren as she had lost her husband in 2020 and son in March this year.

A case under Section 103 (1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at the Kalka police station.