Kang writes to CM, seeks appointment of PAU, Ludhiana, V-C
Former cabinet minister Jagmohan Singh Kang has written a letter to Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, demanding appointment of the vice-chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) as the post has been lying vacant since July 2021.
Kang, who joined Aam Aadmi Party before assembly elections, in a letter stated, “It is so disgusting that the previous government had not bothered to fill this important post. What a lackadaisical attitude of the previous governments who have been swearing as the guardians of farmers. Not only the PAU is headless but few other key positions such as registrar, director research, dean post-graduate studies, dean College of Agriculture, director Student’s welfare, director Extension Education have also not been filled up on regular basis. Besides, the position of chairperson Farmers’ Commission is also vacant for the last few months. As we know, agriculture is the mainstay of Punjab and such a step-motherly treatment towards this is highly deplorable. Hope the present AAP’s government, on which people have reposed so much faith will not be found lacking in its mission to bring around revolutionary changes.”
I would request you to take appropriate time-bound action so that post of V-C and other key positions in PAU, including chairperson Farmers’ Commission are filled at the earliest in the public interest and to streamline the working, the letter read.
Kang has served as animal husbandry, fisheries and dairy development minister, Punjab, from 2002-07.
“Need to take extra precautions”: Rajasthan CM on rising Covid-19 cases
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday expressed concern over reports of rising COVID-19 cases in some parts of the country, including Delhi, saying extra precautions need to be taken, news agency PTI reported. In the last three days, Rajasthan has also seen an increase in the number of positive and active cases. On Tuesday, 23 positive cases were reported in the state and there are 113 active cases.
Residents on edge as fire breaks out again at main dump site of Ludhiana MC
Fire incidents being reported for the last five days at the main dump site of municipal corporation at Tajpur road does not seem out of woods yet. On Tuesday again, a major fire broke out at the main dump site and five fire tenders from different fire stations were rushed to the spot. Spread over 40 acres, around 20 lakh metric tonnes of garbage had accumulated on the main dump site of the municipal corporation.
Loud music: Over 600 temples, 265 mosques in Noida get police notice
In compliance with the instructions on checking loud music by the Uttar Pradesh government, police in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Tuesday served notices to around 900 religious places, including temples and mosques, officials said. Police officials went around temples, mosques, among other places of worship, besides marriage banquet halls and DJ operators regarding use of loudspeakers on directions by Police Commissioner Alok Singh, they said.
BMC seeks consultant to identify, fix ingress of sewage into storm drains
Mumbai: In addition to four proposed river rejuvenation projects in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has begun taking steps to arrest the entry of dry weather flows (DWF), or sewage, into at least 39 minor drains and tributaries across the city and suburbs. The BMC, earlier this month, floated a tender seeking a consultant to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the same.
Saryu seeks health minister’s dismissal, Banna slaps legal notice
Jharkhand's health minister Banna Gupta Tuesday served a legal notice to Independent legislator Saryu Roy, demanding that he tender a written apology or face a defamation suit for maligning his reputation by making false allegations about him. Earlier in the day, Roy had written to chief minister Hemant Soren seeking dismissal Gupta from his cabinet.
