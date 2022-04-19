Kang writes to CM, seeks appointment of PAU, Ludhiana, V-C

Former cabinet minister Jagmohan Singh Kang has written a letter to Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, demanding appointment of the vice-chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) as the post has been lying vacant since July 2021.

Kang, who joined Aam Aadmi Party before assembly elections, in a letter stated, “It is so disgusting that the previous government had not bothered to fill this important post. What a lackadaisical attitude of the previous governments who have been swearing as the guardians of farmers. Not only the PAU is headless but few other key positions such as registrar, director research, dean post-graduate studies, dean College of Agriculture, director Student’s welfare, director Extension Education have also not been filled up on regular basis. Besides, the position of chairperson Farmers’ Commission is also vacant for the last few months. As we know, agriculture is the mainstay of Punjab and such a step-motherly treatment towards this is highly deplorable. Hope the present AAP’s government, on which people have reposed so much faith will not be found lacking in its mission to bring around revolutionary changes.”

I would request you to take appropriate time-bound action so that post of V-C and other key positions in PAU, including chairperson Farmers’ Commission are filled at the earliest in the public interest and to streamline the working, the letter read.

Kang has served as animal husbandry, fisheries and dairy development minister, Punjab, from 2002-07.