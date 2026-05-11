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Kangra girl tops Himachal Class 10 board exams; girls outperform boys

Girls have once again outperformed boys in the Class 10 examinations conducted by the Himachal Board of School Education (HPBoSE), the result for which was declared on Sunday.

Published on: May 11, 2026 03:52 am IST
By Dar Ovais, Dharamshala
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Girls have once again outperformed boys in the Class 10 examinations conducted by the Himachal Board of School Education (HPBoSE), the result for which was declared on Sunday.

Anmol from AVM Senior Secondary School, Pahra, in Kangra district secured the first rank with 99.86%. (HT Photo)

Anmol from AVM Senior Secondary School, Pahra, in Kangra district secured the first rank with 99.86%. The second spot is shared by Abhinav Mehta of Government Senior Secondary School, Rapoh Missran, Purnima Sharma of Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Bilaspur, and Roohani Dhiman of Government Senior Secondary School, Rapoh Missran. They have secured 99.71% marks.

Ashwika Sharma of Neelam Public Senior Secondary School, Bihru, and Alisha Thakur of Oxford School, Kotli, have shared the third spot with 99.57%

A total of 93,661 students appeared in the exam and the overall pass percentage of this year is 83.87%. The Class 10 board examination was conducted in March. A total of 107 students are there in the top 10 list out of which 83 are girls. There are only 3 boys among the 18 students who have found a place in the top five positions.

HPBoSE secretary Dr Vishal Sharma said, “For the convenience of the candidates, copies of certificates are also being made available on Digilocker by the board. Students who have passed are eligible for optional improvement, and compartment students are eligible for essential improvement in the second examination. The schedule for submission of application forms for the second examination will be issued separately.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dar Ovais

Dar Ovais is the Dharamshala-based correspondent in the Himachal Pradesh bureau of Hindustan Times. He covers politics, tourism, Tibetan affairs and environmental issues.

Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Kangra girl tops Himachal Class 10 board exams; girls outperform boys
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Kangra girl tops Himachal Class 10 board exams; girls outperform boys
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