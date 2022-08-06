Kangra’s Nurpur notified as new police district

The Himachal Pradesh government has notified Nurpur sub-division of Kangra district, which is the most populous district of the state, as a police district.

Nurpur would be the 14th police district of the state. Apart from 12 districts, the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh industrial area is also a separate police district. The Himachal Pradesh home department issued a notification on Nurpur being granted police district status. With the creation of Nurpur as a police district, a superintendent of police will be stationed at the border town. The new police district will have Nurpur, Indora, Damtal, Fatehpur, Jawali and Rehan police stations under its jurisdiction.

It will facilitate people of four constituencies, including Nurpur, Indora, Fatehpur and Jawali, who otherwise had to go to Dharamshala, besides strengthening the law and order situation in the area. Nurpur and Indora are sensitive from security point of view as they share teh border with Punjab.

Himachal Pradesh forest minister and Nurpur MLA Rakesh Pathania had been pursuing the issue for a long time.

During chief minister Jai Ram Thakur’s visit to Nurpur on June 2, Pathania had publicly raised the demand for the status of police district to Nurpur, citing drug trafficking and illegal mining issues. He state cabinet had given its approval to create Nurpur as a police district on July 28.