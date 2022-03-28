Kanpur 1984 riot: SIT lands in Ludhiana to record statements of affected families
No sooner had the special investigation team (SIT) of the Uttar Pradesh government probing the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Kanpur in which 127 people were killed reached Ludhiana to record the statements of the affected families, their relatives back in Kanpur claimed to have received threats from unidentified people.
Only six persons have come forward to record their statements so far, as the others are reluctant, given the threats received by their relatives.
After meeting the victims of anti-Sikh riots in Morinda, Rupnagar (Ropar) and Amritsar, the team led by inspector SP Singh reached Ludhiana.
Officials met the victims in MIG flats, Jamalpur, and CrPF Colony in Dugri.
Surjit Singh, president, Sikh Danga Peedit Welfare Committee, said that relatives of the victims have been threatened to record their statements even after 38 years of the riots.
Many victims are scared and hesitant.
Inspector Sandeep Singh, members of the team, are trying to convince the victims to record their statements without any fear.
As many as 127 people were killed in Kanpur in the aftermath of then PM Indira Gandhi’s assassination on October 31, 1984. A total of 40 FIRs were lodged in Kanpur.
