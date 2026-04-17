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Kansal residents face 9-hour outages daily despite completion of 66 kV upgrade

Residents said outages lasting up to nine hours have become routine, severely affecting water supply, household work and small businesses

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 09:08 am IST
By Sheetal, Mohali
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Kansal residents continue to face prolonged power outages everyday for over a month, with supply disrupted for several hours without prior explanation from Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL).

PSPCL officials attributed the disruption to upgradation of the 66 kV Majra–Mullanpur line. (HT Photo)

Even after completion of major upgradation works on Monday, parts of Kansal, including Shivalik Vihar and Sukhna Enclave, experienced fresh outages on Thursday between 10.22 am and 5.30 pm, leaving residents without electricity.

Residents said outages lasting up to nine hours have become routine, severely affecting water supply, household work and small businesses. Gurpreet S Malhotra, a Kansal resident, said large parts of the area and surrounding villages have been facing daily disruptions without any formal communication. He added that consumers were not informed through newspapers or public notices, leaving them unaware of the reasons behind the extended cuts.

PSPCL officials attributed the disruption to upgradation of the 66 kV Majra–Mullanpur line, including conductor augmentation and infrastructure strengthening across the 66 kV Mullanpur Garibdas, Seonk and Eco City grids. However, residents pointed out that when the work was initially announced, it was expected to be completed within 15 days. Instead, the process stretched to nearly 45 days, causing prolonged inconvenience.

Resident welfare associations (RWAs) in New Chandigarh said the prolonged outages forced heavy reliance on backup generators of housing societies, significantly increasing monthly expenses. Ashwani Kumar Malhotra of Omaxe Cassia said genset usage more than doubled during the period, while frequent power fluctuations also damaged electrical appliances in several households.

The extended outages coincided with a shortage of LPG cylinders and restrictions on bookings, forcing many households to depend on electricity-based cooking, further disrupting daily routines. Businesses reported losses due to repeated shutdowns, and irregular supply also affected groundwater pumping, worsening water availability in several areas.

Residents have questioned why such extensive maintenance and upgradation work was not scheduled during winter months and have raised concerns over planning and communication by PSPCL.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Kansal residents face 9-hour outages daily despite completion of 66 kV upgrade
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Kansal residents face 9-hour outages daily despite completion of 66 kV upgrade
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