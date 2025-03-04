Kapurthala: 3-member SIT to probe charges against pastor Bajinder

Kapurthala : The Kapurthala police on Monday constituted a special investigation team to probe charges of sexual harassment and stalking against pastor Bajinder Singh. The Kapurthala police on Monday constituted a special investigation team to probe charges of sexual harassment and stalking against pastor Bajinder Singh.

Based on a complaint by a 22-year-old woman, Kapurthala police registered an FIR on February 28 against Bajinder under Sections 354-A (sexual harassment), 354-D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Kapurthala senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gaurav Toora said a three-member SIT under the supervision of Phagwara superintendent of police (SP) Rupinder Kaur Bhatti has been formed for a detailed investigation.

Other members of the SIT include a DSP-level officer and SHO of Kapurthala city police station.

According to a complaint filed by a 22-year-old woman on February 20, the pastor allegedly sent inappropriate messages and touched her inappropriately on multiple occasions since 2020.

the complainant alleged that she and her parents have been visiting the Church of Glory and Wisdom since 2017 and she was part of the self-styled preacher’s worship team from 2020 to 2022. During this period, the accused allegedly took her phone number and began contacting her.

“While talking to me over the phone, the accused used to have unwanted and vulgar conversations to which I always objected,” the woman said in her complaint. “In 2022, I attended his congregations on Sunday, where he used to touch me inappropriately when I was alone in his cabin,” the complainant also alleged that the accused followed her while she was on her way to college.

She also alleged that the accused threatened her with dire consequences if she narrated these conversations and incidents to anyone.

Jalandhar bandh call on March 12

Bajinder’s supporters have given a call of Jalandhar bandh on March 12 against the registration of FIR.

Avtar Singh, head of the Church of Glory and Wisdom at Tajpur village, claimed that the FIR has been registered on the basis of frivolous complaint filed by a woman, who has not visited the church once after 2022.