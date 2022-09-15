Kapurthala man shot dead at Mississippi store

A 33-year-old man from Punjab’s Kapurthala was shot dead in America’s Mississippi, officials said on Thursday.

Victim Paramjit Singh, the son of Kapurthala’s Dhapai village head, was at the store where he worked when a man turned up with an intention of robbery and later gunned him down.

The incident had taken place on Monday. Paramjit was a single child, who had gone to the United States about 18 months ago. He worked at a store near a gas station in Tupelo city in the state of Mississippi. He used to live in Kuwait before shifting to the US.

His body was reportedly handed over to his relatives and efforts were being made to bring it to India.

Superintendent of police Harwinder Singh confirmed that Parmjit Singh was murdered in America.