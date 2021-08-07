Karandeep walks away with title in Chandigarh’s first Pro-Am golf championship

Karandeep Kochhar walked away with the inaugural professional title in the Pro-Am championship organised by Chasma Shah Sports at Chandigarh Golf Club on Friday, with a round of 6 under (66). Akshay Sharma was runner-up with a round of 5 under (67).

This was the inaugural Pro-Am championship, first-of-its-kind to be organised in the city. The concept, where, one professional golfer teamed up with three junior golfers, aimed at bringing professional golfers and junior golfers to play together, so as to provide junior golfers an opportunity to pick the nuances of the game from professionals.

Twenty-one-year-old Karandeep’s team, comprising Ajaypal Singh Bajwa, Ram Singh and Sakshi Mehta, won the championship with a score of 130.4 while Abhijit Chaddha’s team of Mehar Nijjar, Prateet Singh and Charvi Vaid finished second with a score of 130.8.

The tournament was played by 18 professionals and 60 junior golfers.

Winners

(Open): Karan Kochhar (professional category), Ram Singh, Ajaypal Singh Bajwa, Sakshi Mehta (Pro-Am team category);

(Boys): Harjai Milkha Singh (C-11 to 12 years), Danish Verma (D- 9 to 10 years), Upraj Singh Mehdiratta (F- 6 years and below);

(Girls): Ojaswani Saraswat (D- 9 to 10 years), Malhar S Aulakh (E- 7 to 8 years), Gairat Kaur Kahlon (F- 6 years and below).