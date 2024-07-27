Kargil Vijay Diwas: Fallen soldiers remembered across state

The fallen soldiers were remembered as the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas was celebrated across the state on Friday. In Jalandhar, the Vajra Corps organised motorcycle expeditions from various places to the Kargil War Memorial in Drass and the National War Memorial in New Delhi. The expedition teams paid homage to the bravehearts en route and interacted with war heroes and fallen soldiers’ kin. A family member shows affection to a photo of a fallen soldier during an event to mark the 25th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas in Jalandhar on Friday. (PTI)

Lt Gen Ajay Chandpuria, General Officer Commanding, Vajra Corps paid homage to the fallen heroes. He exhorted all ranks to take inspiration from the stories of their valour and sacrifices.

Under the aegis of 2 Punjab NCC Battalion, NCC cadets and army instructors laid wreaths at the war memorial. Subedar Rajendra Singh, 8 Sikh battalion, who was posted in the Drass battlefield in 1999, shared the heroic stories from the battlefield. Colonel Vinod Joshi organised a 5-km race for soldiers in Doaba College in which cadets, students and citizens also participated.

In Hoshiarpur, subdivisional magistrate (SDM) Preet Inder Singh and district defence services welfare officer, Wing Commander Gurpreet Singh (retd), presented cheques worth ₹5,100 each to the 20 families of Kargil heroes at an event.

At the Bathinda Military Station, Maj Gen A Sridhar, General Officer Commanding, 81 Sub Area, solemnised a wreath-laying ceremony at ‘Yodha Yaadgar’, the war memorial. About 30 Kargil war veterans from Bathinda and Mansa districts attended this event.