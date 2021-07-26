Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Kargil Vijay Diwas: Tributes paid to Major Sandeep Shankla in Panchkula
chandigarh news

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Tributes paid to Major Sandeep Shankla in Panchkula

Officials said the objective of the Indian Ex-Servicemen Movement was to work for the welfare of the ex-servicemen and for the betterment of the country
By HT Correspondent, Panchkula
PUBLISHED ON JUL 26, 2021 01:37 AM IST
Former servicemen paying tributes at the Major Sandeep Shankla Memorial Park in Panchkula on the eve of Kargil Vijay Diwas on Sunday. (SANT ARORA/HT)

On the eve of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta paid tributes to Major Sandeep Shankla by laying a wreath at the Sandeep Shankla War Memorial in Sector 2 here on Sunday.

The programme was organised by the Indian Ex-Servicemen Movement, Panchkula, and was attended by a number of retired army officers. A two-minute silence was also observed in memory of the martyrs. Major Shankla’s father was also present at the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Lt Col SS Kalia said that the objective of the Indian Ex-Servicemen Movement was to work for the welfare of the ex-servicemen and for the betterment of the country. He said that this programme was organised every year and rich tributes were paid to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives for the unity and integrity of the country.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

APJ Abdul Kalam’s bust entirely made of scrap installed by Indian Railways

Doggo’s playtime with elderly owner on merry-go-round may melt your heart

Shy cat hides behind vet while taking vaccines. Clip is too cute to miss

Sweet video of an armadillo may remind you of Pokemon. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP