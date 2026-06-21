Haryana: After attack on cops, 100 ‘illegal’ structures removed in Yamunanagar

Days after a police team from Karnal was allegedly attacked by villagers in Yamunanagar, the administration on Saturday demolished more than 100 “illegal” constructions in Deha Basti area of Radaur subdivision in Yamunanagar district. The action was taken in presence of Radaur SDM Narender Kumar (duty magistrate) by a joint team of the Radaur Municipal Council and over 100 police personnel .

Demolition drive underway at Deha Basti area of Radaur subdivision in Yamunanagar district. (HT Photo)

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Officials said nearly 300 houses and shanties were illegally constructed on government land. A phased action is being taken to remove them, they said. Sandeep Sharma, Radaur municipal engineer, said notices were previously issued to the individuals concerned. Fresh notices will also be issued to the owners of illegal structures, followed by necessary action, he said.

On Tuesday, a Karna CIA-1 team reached Chhota Bans village to arrest an accused under the NDPS Act when villagers, mostly women, attacked them. As stones were hurled, an accused managed to flee from police custody.