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Karnal BJP leader faked threat call to get security, say police

The leader had on Tuesday filed a complaint, alleging that he received a call from an international number, where the caller threatened that he will bomb him and his family if ₹50 lakh are not paid

Published on: May 14, 2026 07:34 am IST
By Bhavey Nagpal, Karnal
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A day after a local BJP leader alleged that some callers have threatened to blow him and his family with grenade, the Karnal police on Wednesday accused the leader of faking the threat.

A case was registered at civil lines police station and a probe was initiated. (HT Photo for representation)

Similarly, BJP’s nominated house member Vishesh Verma, who claims to be the witness during the call, said that the BJP leader Vijay Vedpal faked the call to get security. On the other hand, Vedpal, son of former deputy Vidhan Sabha Speaker Chaudhary Vedpal, refuted the claims.

The leader had on Tuesday filed a complaint, alleging that he received a call from an international number, where the caller threatened that he will bomb him and his family if 50 lakh are not paid.

A case was registered at civil lines police station and a probe was initiated. SHO Ram Lal said that during the course of investigation and statements recorded, the threat was found to be false. He said that Vishesh came forward to record his statements.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Bhavey Nagpal

Bhavey Nagpal is a staff correspondent based at Karnal. He reports on crime, politics, health, railways, highways, and civic affairs for northern Haryana districts.

Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Karnal BJP leader faked threat call to get security, say police
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Karnal BJP leader faked threat call to get security, say police
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