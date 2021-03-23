Karnal coloniser attempts suicide, accuses DTP of harassment

A private coloniser has allegedly attempted to commit suicide by consuming some poisonous substance after accusing some officials including Karnal district and town planner of harassment and taking bribe from him.

He is admitted at a private hospital and his condition is said to be stable.

Before taking the extreme step, the man had recorded a video and posted it on his Facebook page, accusing five people including Karnal district town planner Vikram Kumar of taking ₹28 lakh from him in exchange for not demolishing his unauthorised colonies.

Members of Pal Community came out in his support and held a protest. They met Karnal SP seeking action against those who “pushed the victim to take the extreme step”.

SP Ganga Ram Punia said police have started investigation and action will be taken as per findings of the probe and statement of the coloniser.

As of now, no written complaint has been made with the police, he said.

Meanwhile, the Karnal district town planner has denied the claims and said that the allegations are baseless.

He said that Praveen has set up three colonies, including one in Taraori town of Karnal, and the department had demolished the colony six months ago as it did not fulfill the criteria as per government guidelines.

He said that this is internal matter of the coloniser and the stake holders and they are trying to implicate him by leveling false allegations against him.

The DTP said that he did not meet the victim and take the any bribe from him for approval of his colony.

“I am ready for any police investigation but action against unauthorised colonies will continue in future,” he said.