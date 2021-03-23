IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Karnal coloniser attempts suicide, accuses DTP of harassment
(Representative Image/HT)
(Representative Image/HT)
chandigarh news

Karnal coloniser attempts suicide, accuses DTP of harassment

Before taking the step, the man had recorded a video and posted it on his Facebook page, accusing five people including Karnal district town planner Vikram Kumar of taking 28 lakh from him
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Karnal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 12:55 AM IST

A private coloniser has allegedly attempted to commit suicide by consuming some poisonous substance after accusing some officials including Karnal district and town planner of harassment and taking bribe from him.

He is admitted at a private hospital and his condition is said to be stable.

Before taking the extreme step, the man had recorded a video and posted it on his Facebook page, accusing five people including Karnal district town planner Vikram Kumar of taking 28 lakh from him in exchange for not demolishing his unauthorised colonies.

Members of Pal Community came out in his support and held a protest. They met Karnal SP seeking action against those who “pushed the victim to take the extreme step”.

SP Ganga Ram Punia said police have started investigation and action will be taken as per findings of the probe and statement of the coloniser.

As of now, no written complaint has been made with the police, he said.

Meanwhile, the Karnal district town planner has denied the claims and said that the allegations are baseless.

He said that Praveen has set up three colonies, including one in Taraori town of Karnal, and the department had demolished the colony six months ago as it did not fulfill the criteria as per government guidelines.

He said that this is internal matter of the coloniser and the stake holders and they are trying to implicate him by leveling false allegations against him.

The DTP said that he did not meet the victim and take the any bribe from him for approval of his colony.

“I am ready for any police investigation but action against unauthorised colonies will continue in future,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
A health worker collects a swab sample at Sarkari Bhai Dharam Singh Memorial Hospital, Ranjit Avenue, in Amritsar on Monday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
A health worker collects a swab sample at Sarkari Bhai Dharam Singh Memorial Hospital, Ranjit Avenue, in Amritsar on Monday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
chandigarh news

Punjab reports 58 deaths, 2,319 fresh Covid cases

By Press Trust of India
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 12:53 AM IST
The districts which saw fatalities included Hoshiarpur 10, Jalandhar and SBS Nagar 9 each, Amritsar and Gurdaspur 4 each
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sixteen districts still have a positivity rate in the range of 2.5% to 5.5%. (Representative Image/HT)
Sixteen districts still have a positivity rate in the range of 2.5% to 5.5%. (Representative Image/HT)
chandigarh news

Vaccination drive goes big in Haryana with 2.48 lakh shots, virus continues to spread

By Hitender Rao, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 12:49 AM IST
Increase in the number of Covid cases has been on for six weeks now after 11 successive weeks of decline
READ FULL STORY
Close
There is vaccine hesitancy among a sizeable section of Mewat residents. (HT File Photo)
There is vaccine hesitancy among a sizeable section of Mewat residents. (HT File Photo)
chandigarh news

Nuh struggles to pick pace; vaccine stock exhausted in Jind

By Pawan Sharma, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 12:31 AM IST
Till Monday, 12,738 people were vaccinated in Nuh, while 30,478 in Jind, and 21,817 in Charkhi Dadri
READ FULL STORY
Close
There is vaccine hesitancy among a sizeable section of Mewat residents. (HT File Photo)
There is vaccine hesitancy among a sizeable section of Mewat residents. (HT File Photo)
chandigarh news

Nuh struggles to pick pace; vaccine stock exhausted in Jind

By Pawan Sharma, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 12:29 AM IST
Till Monday, 12,738 people were vaccinated in Nuh, while 30,478 in Jind, and 21,817 in Charkhi Dadri
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Representative Image/HT)
(Representative Image/HT)
chandigarh news

1 killed, 3 injured in lightning in Dadri village

By HT Correspondent, Rohtak
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 12:05 AM IST
The incident took place on Monday afternoon when a group of workers from Bihar were thrashing mustard crop in the fields of farmer Azad Singh at Pathanwas
READ FULL STORY
Close
The number of active cases in the state stands at 5,698, and the recovery rate is 96.87 per cent, as per the bulletin.(PTI file photo)
The number of active cases in the state stands at 5,698, and the recovery rate is 96.87 per cent, as per the bulletin.(PTI file photo)
chandigarh news

3 Covid-19 fatalities, 865 new cases in Haryana

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | PTI, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 11:02 PM IST
The districts that reported fresh infections include Gurgaon (121), Karnal (116), Yamunanagar (89), Kurukshetra (73) and Panchkula (78).
READ FULL STORY
Close
More rain and snow are likely in the state over the next two days as a western disturbance is active over the region, according to Shimla meteorological centre director Manmohan Singh. (Deepak Sansta/HT)
More rain and snow are likely in the state over the next two days as a western disturbance is active over the region, according to Shimla meteorological centre director Manmohan Singh. (Deepak Sansta/HT)
chandigarh news

Chill back in the hills as mercury dips after snow, rain in Himachal

By Naresh Thakur
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 02:49 PM IST
Keylong, which got 9cm of snowfall, was the coldest place in the state at minus 0.2 degrees Celsius, while Manali recorded the highest rainfall of 30mm
READ FULL STORY
Close
The University Institute of Nursing, Jalalabad, is a constituent of the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot. (HT Photo)
The University Institute of Nursing, Jalalabad, is a constituent of the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

11 nursing students test Covid positive in Punjab’s Jalalabad

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 02:21 PM IST
University Institute of Nursing, Jalalabad, declared a micro containment zone, closed for a fortnight
READ FULL STORY
Close
Punjab Police personnel at the site where the encounter with the nihangs took place near Singhpura village of Bhikhiwind in Tarn Taran district on Sunday. (HT Photo)
Punjab Police personnel at the site where the encounter with the nihangs took place near Singhpura village of Bhikhiwind in Tarn Taran district on Sunday. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

2 policemen injured by nihangs in Tarn Taran undergo surgery, stable

By Surjit Singh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:57 PM IST
The two murder accused were shot dead by the police after they attacked the sub inspectors with swords near Singhpur village on Sunday
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Golden Temple in Amritsar set against an overcast sky that provides the perfect backdrop on Monday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
The Golden Temple in Amritsar set against an overcast sky that provides the perfect backdrop on Monday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
chandigarh news

Rain brings down mercury in Punjab, Haryana

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:33 AM IST
The meteorological department has forecast that rain will continue in spells till Tuesday and dry weather can be expected from Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
chandigarh news

Truck mows down four-year-old boy riding scooter with parents in Panchkula

By HT Correspondent, Panchkula
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 02:08 AM IST
Victim’s mother is critically injured, while his father,Gurpreet Singh, escaped unscathed as he fell on the left side of the road
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police personnel challaning people found loitering without masks at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Police personnel challaning people found loitering without masks at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
chandigarh news

Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh soar to year’s highest at 239

By HT Correspondents, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:58 AM IST
In just 21 days this month, the city has clocked around 2,700 cases, touching a worrisome weekly positivity rate of 10%, second only to Maharashtra’s 17.9%.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan inaugurating the Centre of Excellence for Intelligent Sensors and Systems at CSIR-CSIO, Sector 30, in Chandigarh on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan inaugurating the Centre of Excellence for Intelligent Sensors and Systems at CSIR-CSIO, Sector 30, in Chandigarh on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
chandigarh news

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan goes on inauguration spree in UT, Mohali

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:38 AM IST
The minister says that CSIR-CSIO has already delivered in the complex, multidisciplinary areas of earthquake monitoring systems
READ FULL STORY
Close
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (HT Photo)
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Boycott call forces Khattar to inaugurate projects via video conference

By HT Correspondent, Rohtak
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:30 AM IST
During the state-level programme, the chief minister inaugurated and laid foundation stones of as many as 163 projects in 22 districts
READ FULL STORY
Close
The local administration will keep a close watch on pre-scheduled gatherings and ensure implementation of standard operating procedures. (Deepak Sansta/HT)
The local administration will keep a close watch on pre-scheduled gatherings and ensure implementation of standard operating procedures. (Deepak Sansta/HT)
chandigarh news

HP reintroduces curbs to contain Covid spike

By HT Correspondent, Shimla
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 02:18 AM IST
Only people with masks will be allowed to board public and private transport, enter hospitals, temples, langar halls, schools, colleges, government offices and private establishments and shops
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP