Karnal girl gets gold at 1st Khelo India Women’s Taekwondo League

Rishita Dang, a Karnal resident, clinched gold medal at 1st Khelo India Women’s Taekwondo League Phase 2 held at KD Babu Stadium, Hazratganj in Uttar Pradesh, from February 21 to 24. Rishita Dang, a Karnal resident, clinched gold medal at 1st Khelo India Women’s Taekwondo League Phase 2 held at KD Babu Stadium, Hazratganj in Uttar Pradesh, from February 21 to 24. (HT Photo)

A student at Christ University, Delhi NCR campus, she won the medal in U-67, women’s senior weight category.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

In a thrilling display of skill and determination, the event brought out meritorious results by various athletes in different weight categories.

The event collectively organised by the Taekwondo Federation of India and Khelo India, Union Ministry of Youth and Sports Affairs, hosted more than 200 participants from 15 states and union territories, bringing the winners an opportunity to participate in the Khelo India Women’s League Nationals Phase 3 to be held in Odisha.