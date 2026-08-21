Karnal girl represents India at NASA-linked Mars project

Yashika, 17, a Class 11 student from Karnal, represented India at an international space programme in the United States, which included exposure to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s work.

Yashika said Indian astronaut and Karnal’s daughter Kalpana Chawla as her biggest source of inspiration. (HT)

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During the programme, she spent 15 days in the US working alongside students from 35 countries on space science and Mars mission-related projects while closely observing the work being done by NASA.

Her father, Gaurav Mehla, a block agriculture officer in Karnal, said the knowledge and experience she gained during the programme will be extremely valuable for her future, as she dreams of becoming an aeronautical engineer.

According to Dr Parul, manager of the foundation for International Space Education and Yashika’s mentor, the programme has been running since 1998 and is open to students aged between 15 and 19.

“The selection process involves three stages. Students first submit a written essay, which is used for initial screening. This is followed by an online interview, which also includes input from NASA. Those selected are then given detailed training in space science and get the chance to learn directly from astronauts and experts during the programme itself,” she said.

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{{^usCountry}} Yashika said Indian astronaut and Karnal’s daughter Kalpana Chawla as her biggest source of inspiration. She added that during the programme, several space scientists gave lectures, and her team worked on a project exploring how humans might one day live on Mars, including the many challenges such a mission would involve. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yashika said Indian astronaut and Karnal’s daughter Kalpana Chawla as her biggest source of inspiration. She added that during the programme, several space scientists gave lectures, and her team worked on a project exploring how humans might one day live on Mars, including the many challenges such a mission would involve. {{/usCountry}}

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