Karnal man gets life imprisonment for killing wife

A local court has sentenced a man to life term jail for killing his wife with a sugarcane cutter in 2020 and also imposed a fine of ₹15,000. Naresh was convicted under sections 302 (murder), 324(voluntarily causing hurt ), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and was also directed to pay compensation of ₹ 50,000 to the family of deceased.

As per the judgment made available on Thursday, the court of session judge Chander Shekhar convicted Naresh, alias Kala, of Shergarh Tapu village, district attorney Dr Pankaj said.

Public prosecutor Sachin Kumar argued that the convict murdered of his wife on June 2, 2020, under the limits of Kunjpura police station and also attacked his daughter thus severely injuring her. He further submitted that the convict is dangerous to society and may cause harm to his other family members and that present case falls under the category of rarest of rare case and sought death penalty.

Requesting leniency, legal aid counsel to the convict, Shyam Singh Rana told the court that Naresh was an HIV positive patient and was suffering from several ailments and the case does not fall under the category of rarest of the rare.

On this, the court said that the offence committed by the convict was serious, but the same would not make it a case of the category of rarest of rare case.

