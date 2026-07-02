Karnal man held from Gujarat in 26-lakh cyber fraud case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested a Karnal-based man from Rajkot in Gujarat, in connection with the ongoing investigation into a digital arrest cyber fraud case worth ₹25.65 lakh.

The agency said that the victim was coerced into transferring ₹25.65 lakh to two different bank accounts under the threat of a “digital arrest”. (HT Photo for representation)

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The accused has been identified as Shankar Pansari alias Shankar Rajput. The investigation of this case was transferred to CBI for re-registration by State Cyber Crime, Bhopal in compliance of a Supreme Court order.

The agency said that the victim was coerced into transferring ₹25.65 lakh to two different bank accounts under the threat of a “digital arrest”.

The complainant, Aruna Chincholkar, 64, a retired employee with the Madhya Pradesh irrigation department, received intimidating calls from unknown persons impersonating officials of security and counter-terrorism agencies.

According to the CBI, the callers falsely claimed that her bank account had been used in terrorism-related activities and threatened her with arrest and seizure of her property. To lend credibility to their claims, they also shared a fabricated attachment order. The caller instructed her to transfer money into two bank accounts for verification,” the complainant had told CBI.

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{{^usCountry}} Under fear and pressure, she transferred the amount in two transactions into two different bank accounts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under fear and pressure, she transferred the amount in two transactions into two different bank accounts. {{/usCountry}}

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Based on a complaint, an FIR was registered in Bhopal under Section 318(4) (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and 66D (cheating by personation using computer resources) of the IT Act against unknown persons on November 28, 2025.

The probe of the case was transferred to CBI, ACB, Bhopal for re-registration on March 26, 2026 in compliance with the Supreme Court order from December 01, 2025 in a suo motu writ petition (criminal) and approval of CID, Bhopal.

Accordingly, a regular case was re-registered under section 318(4) of the BNS and 66D of the IT Act against. During the course of investigation, refund of ₹2.65 lakh was also facilitated to the victim after obtaining the necessary orders from the competent court, the CBI said.

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