Karnal MC to develop waste to energy plant, land approved

The Karnal municipal corporation (MC) has approved 16-acre land in Daha village of the town to develop a waste-to-energy plant. The House also approved four acres in the same village to establish a construction and demolition (C&D) waste plant. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The decision was taken after a special meeting of the General House on Thursday that was chaired by mayor Renu Bala Gupta and also attended by Karnal MLA Jagmohan Anand and municipal corporation commissioner Vaishali Sharma.

The MC said that additional municipal commissioner Ashok Kumar presented a proposal in this regard and said, in a previous meeting held on August 7, the proposal to set up the waste-to-energy plant near the STP in Phoosgarh village, which was deferred.

The civic body further said that following inspection by the revenue department, the land was found to be fertile agricultural land with narrow access, making it unsuitable.

The mayor said that later on September 15, the revenue team, along with other officials, surveyed 48-acre municipal land at Daha village, which was found barren and unused, making it a suitable site for the plant.

“Thus, the House approved 16 acres for the waste-to-energy plant and four for the C&D waste plant. Officials have been instructed to convene the next House meeting at the earliest to review the status of proposals passed in the last two meetings, especially development works,” she said in a statement.

She instructed all officials to prepare and submit detailed action-taken reports on their respective proposals.

MLA Anand instructed the councillors to evaluate the sanitation workers based on their work and prepare their duty roster.

He instructed all branch heads, especially the engineers, to ensure that they remain in the office from 10 am to 1 pm, instead of going on site visits, so that the councillors and the general public do not face any inconvenience.