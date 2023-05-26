Five held for robbery at Karnal jeweller’s house in Haryana

Karnal police have arrested five people for allegedly robbing the house of a jeweller at gunpoint in Assandh of the district, officials said. The Karnal police have also recovered a pistol and a bike used to commit the crime.

As per the police complaint filed by the victim Deepak Mehta, four-armed men entered the house at around 2:30 am on the intervening night of May 3 and 4 after breaking the main gate of the house. They took his family members hostage at gunpoint and decamped with 600gm of gold and silver jewellery and ₹5.80 lakh cash.

The police said that the accused have been identified as Wazir of Kasoon village, Deepak of Mohangarh village, Sandeep of Chhattar village, Deepak alias Goni of Nagura village of Jind district and Suchha Singh of Mandwal village in Karnal, police said.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Sandeep Kumar said that the accused were arrested from Nagura village on Wednesday. “They were produced before the court, which sent them on five-day police remand,” he said.

He said that Wazir was the mastermind, and Succha Singh, who was a friend of the victim, provided all the information.

The DSP said that the police got the clue about the accused from the CCTV footage.

He said that the accused have a criminal record, and several cases of theft have already been registered against them in various police stations in Haryana and Rajasthan.

A case under Sections 342, 394, 452, 506, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act has been registered on the complaint of Mehta.

