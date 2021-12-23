Karnal to get cricket stadium of international standards

KARNAL: Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s constituency Karnal will soon has a cricket stadium of international standards with a seating capacity of 2,5000.

Officials privy to the development said the stadium will be set up on around 26 acres in Daha village under the Karnal municipal corporation limits of the district under the Karnal Smart City Project.

Officials monitoring the project said that chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has already given his approval to the project.

The stadium will be set up on the pattern of the Punjab Cricket Association’s Mohali cricket stadium and the estimated cost of the project will be around ₹100 crore.

The stadium it will have a direct access to the Chandigarh-Delhi National Highway 44 and later the road will be widened to four-lane. The tendering process for the project will start soon and it will be completed within two years, said officials.

Karnal deputy commissioner cum-CEO, Karnal Smart City Ltd, Nishant Kumar Yadav said the stadium will be constructed according to the standards of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). He said the BCCI’s certification will be must for the contractors for the completion of the project.

The stadium will have several cricket pitches, practice grounds, hostel facility, besides parking area, basketball and volleyball courts.

Yadav said there is also a plan to lay hockey AstroTurf over six acres in Kailash village. The project entails a cost of ₹14 crore, he added.